Michigan church attack leaves at least 4 dead, suspect identified and more top headlines

1. Michigan church attack leaves at least 4 dead

2. What we know about the man accused of violent attack on Michigan church

3. Eric Adams drops out of NYC mayoral race

MAJOR HEADLINES

HIGH-STAKES TALKS – Trump vows ‘we will get it done’ ahead of Netanyahu meeting at the White House. Continue reading …

LIFE OR DEATH – What will be Tyler Robinson’s defense strategy? Experts weigh in on accused Charlie Kirk assassin. Continue reading …

SINKING FEELING – Woman's attempt to protest ICE arrest in Massachusetts goes terribly wrong. Continue reading …

WON'T BE SILENCED – Faith-driven influencer warns of left's violence after 'brutal' street assault. Continue reading …

DOCTORS' ORDERS – Country legend forced to cancel Vegas shows due to health concerns. Continue reading …

POLITICS

SIGNED AND SEALED – Republican governor signs into law Trump-backed congressional redistricting map. Continue reading …

COURT FIGHT – Oregon sues over Trump admin's 'war-ravaged Portland' National Guard troop deployment. Continue reading …

PROMISE KEPT – US and Qatar secure release of American citizen Amir Amiry from Afghanistan detention. Continue reading …

NEW ALLIANCE – Elon Musk wades back into UK politics, backs leader of new right-wing party, mocks rival. Continue reading …

MEDIA

'BEEN THROUGH THIS' – Michael Cohen stuns MSNBC panel with statement about James Comey indictment. Continue reading …

'WASTE' OF TIME – Washington Post slams Kamala Harris book tour, says Dems don't 'have time to waste' on former VP. Continue reading …

'FIRE WITH FIRE' – Former VP Harris claims Kimmel suspended because Trump 'couldn't take a joke.' Continue reading …

LONE WOLF – Fetterman rejects 'Nazi,' 'fascist' labels for opponents. Continue reading …

OPINION

SEN. TIM SHEEHY – US could lose next major war due to Pentagon's 'broken' acquisition system. Continue reading …

SIMON HANKINSON – Trump’s H-1B visa reform plan needs to put Americans first. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

EPIC DRAMA – Cowboys, Packers end classic slugfest in tie. Continue reading …

FEELING THE BEAT – Bad Bunny to perform at Super Bowl LX halftime show. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on fizzy favorites and notable newspapers. Take the quiz here …

FINAL CHAPTER – 'Love You Forever' writer plans his own end as pro-life advocates mourn his choice. Continue reading …

TASTE OF SUCCESS – Texas winemaker beats out Napa elites for top wine award. See video …

WATCH

TODD BLANCHE – Comey 'knowingly lied' in an important congressional testimony. See video …

MIKE POMPEO – Trump's given Putin 'every chance' to find a peaceful solution. See video …

LISTEN

FOX WEATHER

