Trump says 'real chance for greatness' as Netanyahu White House meeting looms for Gaza talks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is slated to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday in an attempt to broker a ceasefire agreement and an end the war in Gaza.

Previewing the talks on Sunday, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "We have a real chance for greatness in the Middle East. All are on board for something special, first time ever. We will get it done."

TRUMP SAYS 'I THINK WE HAVE A DEAL' ON GAZA WAR

Trump did not elaborate on the precise terms of a ceasefire, exit or demilitarization plans for Gaza, or hostage-prisoner swap arrangements. He has previously said that both Israel and Hamas have agreed to indirect talks later this week in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance told "Fox News Sunday" that top U.S. officials are immersed in "very complicated" negotiations with both Israeli and Arab counterparts.

"I feel more optimistic about where we are right now than where we have been at any point in the last few months, but let's be realistic, these things can get derailed at the very last minute," Vance said.

TRUMP STAKES GAZA PEACE HOPES ON 21-POINT PLAN AS ISRAEL, HOUTHIS CONTINUE DEADLY FIGHTING

He added that the Trump administration’s proposal centers on three main points: securing the release of all hostages, eliminating the Hamas threat to Israel, and expanding humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"So I think we're close to accomplishing all three of those objectives," Vance said.

In an exclusive interview on Fox News Channel’s "The Sunday Briefing," Netanyahu said his team is working with U.S. officials to secure the release of hostages, a top priority for the Israeli leader.

"I hope we can make it a go because we want to free our hostages. We want to get rid of Hamas rule and have them disarmed, Gaza demilitarized, and a new future set up for Gazans and Israelis alike and for the whole region," he told co-host Jacqui Heinrich.

NETANYAHU BROADCASTS UNITED NATIONS MESSAGE INTO GAZA ACCUSING WORLD LEADERS OF APPEASING 'EVIL'

The meeting, the third one between Trump and Netanyahu since January, comes on the heels of the United Nations General Assembly.

Dozens of U.N. delegates left the General Assembly hall during the prime minister’s address, leaving rows of empty seats behind.

Later, member states voted to permit Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to deliver his remarks remotely on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his speech, Abbas accused Israel of "genocide" and called for full U.N. membership for a Palestinian state — drawing about 30 seconds of applause.