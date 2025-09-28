Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Trump says 'real chance for greatness' as Netanyahu White House meeting looms for Gaza talks

The Gaza war, launched Oct. 7, 2023, is now grinding into its second year

By Amanda Macias Fox News
EXCLUSIVE: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu addresses President Trump's 21-point Gaza peace plan Video

EXCLUSIVE: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu addresses President Trump's 21-point Gaza peace plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the 21-point Gaza peace plan, countries recognizing a Palestinian state, Israeli strikes in Qatar and his relationship with President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump is slated to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday in an attempt to broker a ceasefire agreement and an end the war in Gaza.

Previewing the talks on Sunday, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "We have a real chance for greatness in the Middle East. All are on board for something special, first time ever. We will get it done."

Trump did not elaborate on the precise terms of a ceasefire, exit or demilitarization plans for Gaza, or hostage-prisoner swap arrangements. He has previously said that both Israel and Hamas have agreed to indirect talks later this week in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance told "Fox News Sunday" that top U.S. officials are immersed in "very complicated" negotiations with both Israeli and Arab counterparts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025 in Washington. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"I feel more optimistic about where we are right now than where we have been at any point in the last few months, but let's be realistic, these things can get derailed at the very last minute," Vance said.

He added that the Trump administration’s proposal centers on three main points: securing the release of all hostages, eliminating the Hamas threat to Israel, and expanding humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"So I think we're close to accomplishing all three of those objectives," Vance said.

Vice President JD Vance sits for an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Vice President JD Vance listens to President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

In an exclusive interview on Fox News Channel’s "The Sunday Briefing," Netanyahu said his team is working with U.S. officials to secure the release of hostages, a top priority for the Israeli leader.

"I hope we can make it a go because we want to free our hostages. We want to get rid of Hamas rule and have them disarmed, Gaza demilitarized, and a new future set up for Gazans and Israelis alike and for the whole region," he told co-host Jacqui Heinrich.

The meeting, the third one between Trump and Netanyahu since January, comes on the heels of the United Nations General Assembly. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, Sept. 26, 2025. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, Sept. 26, 2025.  (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

Dozens of U.N. delegates left the General Assembly hall during the prime minister’s address, leaving rows of empty seats behind.

Later, member states voted to permit Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to deliver his remarks remotely on Thursday. 

In his speech, Abbas accused Israel of "genocide" and called for full U.N. membership for a Palestinian state — drawing about 30 seconds of applause.

