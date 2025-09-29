Cowboys, Packers end classic slugfest in tie

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers battled each other in an absolute slugfest on Sunday night, and it ended in a 40-40 tie.

The stakes were already heightened coming into AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as Micah Parsons was making his return to play his former team. While his impact was felt, it was the offenses that really came to play.

The last two minutes of regulation underscored that.

The Cowboys needed to respond to a Packers touchdown. KaVontae Turpin returned a kickoff to near midfield. It only took four plays for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys to find the end zone. Following a 19-yard pass to Jalen Tolbert, he found George Pickens for a 28-yard touchdown.

Dallas drove 54 yards in 62 seconds to get the go-ahead score.

Green Bay was quick to get back up the field. Packers quarterback Jordan Love led the team down the field in seven plays to set up a game-tying 53-yard field goal for Brandon McManus.

In overtime, the Cowboys got the ball first. Prescott found Tolbert coming back to the ball to make an incredible catch on the sideline. Somehow, Tolbert got both of his feet in bounds to set Dallas up in the red zone. The Cowboys couldn’t get into the end zone. Parsons possibly saved a touchdown with a sack of a scrambling Prescott. It was Brandon Aubrey who hit the chip shot to go up 40-37.

It was Love’s turn to lead the charge. On third down, the Cowboys may have gotten away with a defensive pass interference call. But it didn’t deter Love. The quarterback found Matthew Golden to keep the drive alive.

The Packers nearly ran out of time to make a final throw to the end zone. But he was left with one second on the clock. McManus came onto the field to kick the game-tying field goal.

Love was 31-of-43 with 337 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Each of his touchdown passes went to Romeo Doubs. The wide receiver had six catches for 58 yards.

Josh Jacobs was a menace on the ground. He had two rushing touchdowns to go along with 86 yards on the ground. He had four catches for 71 yards as well.

The Cowboys showed that they weren’t going to roll over and let the Packers walk all over them in their house.

First, Dallas picked up a crucial two points when they blocked a Packers extra-point attempt in the second quarter. Markquese Bell returned the ball for the two points.

Then, the Cowboys took advantage as the Green Bay offense appeared to get complacent toward the end of the first half. Cowboys linebacker James Houston caused Love to fumble. He recovered it and gave Dallas a chance to score before halftime. Prescott then found Pickens in the end zone. Dallas had a 16-13 lead at halftime.

Pickens had an incredible game for the Cowboys. He had eight catches on 11 targets for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Prescott was 31-of-40 for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He was only sacked once.

Green Bay moved to 2-1-1 with the tie and Dallas became 1-2-1.