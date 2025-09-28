Washington Post slams Kamala Harris book tour, says Dems don't 'have time to waste' on former VP

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post editorial board criticized former Vice President Kamala Harris' new book and her return to the spotlight on Sunday, arguing that it was good it happened this week because the Democratic Party did not have "time to waste" on their former presidential candidate in 2028.

The editorial board recounted Harris' several interviews last week, which included conversations with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and ABC's "The View." The board wrote she "managed to put on a book tour even less compelling than her presidential campaign."

"Harris offered her first major interview since leaving office, to a predictably deferential MSNBC. Yet even on friendly turf, the former vice president seemed uncomfortable and inauthentic," the editors wrote.

The editorial board called out Harris' explanation for skipping over former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as a possible VP pick, as well as why she refused to create distance between herself and former President Joe Biden while she was campaigning.

"Is Harris a brilliant political mind who simply freezes up in front of cameras? Alas, taking the time to organize her thoughts in writing doesn’t help much. Indeed, virtually every page of her book, ‘107 Days,’ offers a glaring reminder of why she failed to close the deal," the editors continued.

The editorial board said Harris was attempting to settle scores throughout the book and accused her of having "the sort of small-mindedness that Democrats rightly knock President Donald Trump for."

"A once and perhaps future presidential candidate should have a better grasp on what presidential leadership sounds like, even in a self-serving memoir. Instead, Harris creates the image of herself as an A student who tells interviewers her greatest weakness is that she’s just too much of a perfectionist," the board continued.

"The best that can be said about Harris’s step back into the spotlight is that it’s happening now. Democrats have a real shot at victory in 2028, but they won’t have time to waste on someone like the former vice president," they concluded.

Harris' media tour and book were criticized by other liberal media figures this week as well, including former CNN journalist Chris Cillizza.

"Harris’ recent media tour to tout her memoir — ‘107 Days’ — has reminded me of something I think I have long known: She is simply not a very good politician. And she hasn’t gotten much better over her decades in the business," Cillizza wrote in his Substack .

Harris addressed her flubbed question from a 2024 appearance on "The View" in the book as well and wrote, "I had no idea I’d just pulled the pin on a hand grenade."

During her Tuesday interview on the ABC News talk show, Harris was asked about the question again and whether she believed it tipped the scales for her in the election.

"No, no," Harris said.

Harris also said during the interview that she didn't fully appreciate how significant an issue her closeness to Biden was during the election cycle. She believed during the campaign she often pointed out the differences between her and Biden without seeming disloyal.