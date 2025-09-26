This conservative influencer has already been assaulted once. She suspects it won’t be the last time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Perched in a brightly lit room with an unlit neon sign displaying her new married name, conservative pro-life influencer Savannah Craven Antao recounted a "violent" street encounter that she said left her with her "whole face cut open."

"A lot of the time I’m met with violence and that led to me being brutally assaulted on the street back in April," Craven Antao told Fox News Digital. "A difference of opinion is something that they're willing to not only call you names over, assault you over, but then now we see, kill you over."

Craven Antao, who says she owes "almost everything" she has to assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk , remains steadfast in her commitment to have controversial conversations with people, fortified through her faith.

The influencer cited Bible verse 2 Timothy 3:12 , saying "In fact, all who want to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted," calling the violence from the left "nothing surprising."

"If somebody is willing to punch me in the face by just asking a question, why would the limit stop there? Why not kill somebody? Why not just completely try to silence them?" the pro-life advocate added.

"The left will continue to be violent," Craven Antao said. "We should expect anything at this point because they've gone as far as they possibly could already, so we should be prepared for everything. And the advice that I have for any other conservatives that want to speak out is that it's our duty to speak for what's right."

Kirk was shot and killed on the campus of Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. Suspect Tyler Robinson has been charged with the murder that shocked the country and heightened concerns about leftist violence.

"Charlie was shot in the neck for a reason. They want to silence his voice. They wanted to silence him because he was making a difference," she told Fox News Digital. "He was getting into the minds and the hearts of young people. Changing lives all across the world right before he was murdered."

Recalling a recent series of street interviews she conducted in Brooklyn, the owner of the " Her Patriot Voice " YouTube channel found that the majority of the people she spoke to "felt unsafe to use their freedom of speech."

"I'm going to continue doing this because I know that it's needed. I know it's something that Charlie would want," she added. "My goal is just to continue [Charlie Kirk’s] legacy and continue to try to save our country."

The woman accused of sucker-punching her in the now-viral video street interview has had her case dropped because Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office missed a key filing deadline, according to her attorneys.

