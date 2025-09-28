Bad Bunny to perform at Super Bowl LX halftime show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bad Bunny will perform the Super Bowl LX halftime show early next year.

The announcement was made at halftime of the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday night.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, has been one of the top recording artists since 2016. The Puerto Rico native won Grammy Awards for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for "YHLQMDLG" and Best Música Urbana Album for "El Último Tour Del Mundo" and "Un Verano Sin Ti."

He’s also appeared in the squared circle for WWE and in the Netflix movie "Happy Gilmore 2."

Rumors swirled in the days before the announcement about Taylor Swift potentially headlining the halftime show. Swift’s appearance at Arrowhead Stadium to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce helped bring more viewers to NFL games in the last two seasons.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell even said she was a "maybe."

However, British pop culture journalist Rob Shuter wrote in his Substack that Swift walked away from the negotiating table.

Super Bowl LX will be played in Santa Clara, California, at Levi’s Stadium – the home of the San Francisco 49ers. The game is set to take place on Feb. 8.

It’s the second time the stadium has hosted the Super Bowl. It was the site for Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

Kendrick Lamar was the performer last year. The show came under the microscope when a security guard tackled a person who was waving a flag in support of Palestinians and the Sudanese.