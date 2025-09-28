Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
NFL

Bad Bunny to perform at Super Bowl LX halftime show

Super Bowl LX will take place in Santa Clara, California

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Bad Bunny will perform the Super Bowl LX halftime show early next year.

The announcement was made at halftime of the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday night.

Bad Bunny in New York in August 2025

FILE - Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, also known as Bad Bunny, attends the premiere of "Caught Stealing" on Aug. 26, 2025, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, has been one of the top recording artists since 2016. The Puerto Rico native won Grammy Awards for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for "YHLQMDLG" and Best Música Urbana Album for "El Último Tour Del Mundo" and "Un Verano Sin Ti."

He’s also appeared in the squared circle for WWE and in the Netflix movie "Happy Gilmore 2."

Rumors swirled in the days before the announcement about Taylor Swift potentially headlining the halftime show. Swift’s appearance at Arrowhead Stadium to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce helped bring more viewers to NFL games in the last two seasons.

Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny performs during the final concert of his summer residency in his homeland at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.  (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

JAGUARS PLAYERS SEPARATE COACH LIAM COEN FROM 49ERS ASSISTANT ROBERT SALEH AFTER GAME

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell even said she was a "maybe."

However, British pop culture journalist Rob Shuter wrote in his Substack that Swift walked away from the negotiating table. 

Super Bowl LX will be played in Santa Clara, California, at Levi’s Stadium – the home of the San Francisco 49ers. The game is set to take place on Feb. 8.

It’s the second time the stadium has hosted the Super Bowl. It was the site for Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

Roger Goodell looks on at Super Bowl press conference

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks on during a press conference at Caesars Superdome on February 03, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana ahead of the NFL Super Bowl LIX football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar was the performer last year. The show came under the microscope when a security guard tackled a person who was waving a flag in support of Palestinians and the Sudanese.

