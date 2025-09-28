US and Qatar secure release of American citizen Amir Amiry from Afghanistan detention

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. secured the release of an American citizen being detained in Afghanistan following months of negotiations on Sunday, Fox News has learned.

The U.S. and Qatar jointly negotiated for the release of Amir Amiry, U.S. Special Envoy Adam Boehler told Fox News on Sunday.

"When we went to Kabul to pick up George Glezmann six months ago, I asked to see Amir Amiry. He was brought to the airport gate and when he saw us he started to cry. Leaving an American was the hardest thing that I have ever done in my life and I promised him that we would come back for him," Boehler told Fox.

"Amir Amiry became a citizen by putting his life at risk fighting for our country and our troops. Today we repay the favor. God bless America and God bless the President," Boehler added.

AFGHANISTAN MARKS FOUR YEARS IN POWER BY LURING YOUNG FEMALE INFLUENCERS TO BOOST TOURISM

"Throughout Mr. Amiry’s detention, Qatari diplomats remained in close communication with US officials and carried out regular health checks to ensure his wellbeing," a source familiar with Amiri's detention told Fox News.

AFGHANISTAN MARKS FOUR YEARS IN POWER BY LURING YOUNG FEMALE INFLUENCERS TO BOOST TOURISM

"His release was facilitated by Qatari diplomats in close coordination with the team of the US Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, through Qatar’s role as the United States’ protecting power in Afghanistan," the source added.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio celebrated Amiry's release, thanking Qatar in an X post Sunday afternoon.

"Today we welcome home Amir Amiry, an American who was wrongfully detained in Afghanistan. I want to thank Qatar for helping secure his freedom," Rubio said. "@POTUS has made it clear we will not stop until every American unjustly detained abroad is back home."

Amiry's release comes roughly a week after the Taliban released an elderly British couple after eight months in captivity.

Barbie Reynolds, 76, and husband Peter Reynolds, 80, arrived in Qatar on Friday following months of negotiations between Qatar, the Taliban and Britain.

The couple had lived in Afghanistan for 18 years, where they ran an education charity. Despite the ordeal, Barbie Reynolds said they would return to Afghanistan if they could. They are both Afghan citizens.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"God is good, as they say in Afghanistan," she added at the Kabul airport.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report