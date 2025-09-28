Eric Adams drops out of NYC mayoral race as Mamdani gains ground

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams dropped out of the city’s mayoral race on Sunday, halting his re-election campaign.

The move followed weeks of speculation he might clear the way for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a contest where Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani , a democratic socialist, has gained momentum.

Adams has also trailed both Mamdani and Cuomo significantly in campaign fundraising and spending.

Mamdani and Cuomo's campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Adams' exit comes as New York City eyes the potential election of 33-year-old democratic socialist upstart Mamdani.

Mamdani's ascent has drawn national notice: President Donald Trump told reporters earlier this month he’d "like to see two people drop out" of the NYC mayoral race to improve the chances of beating Mamdani.

The Trump administration has slammed Mamdani’s economic agenda, casting it as a threat to business and growth.

Mamdani has placed affordability at the center of his campaign to lead America’s largest city, pitching ideas such as free buses, city-owned grocery stores, and rent freezes for tenants in rent-stabilized apartments.

Those proposals have energized progressive voters but rattled Wall Street, where executives warn they could drive investment out of New York and weaken the city’s tax base.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that Mamdani’s proposals risk driving New York City into financial crisis, warning that if the city turns to Washington for a bailout, it won’t receive one.

"You can’t enact policies like this and expect to be bailed out," Bessent said during an interview with FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria."

"And are you going to give them that bailout?" Bartiromo pressed.

"It will be the same thing that Gerald Ford said. Drop dead," Bessent said.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.