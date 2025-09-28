Expand / Collapse search
Fetterman rejects 'Nazi,' 'fascist' labels for opponents while affirming party loyalty

Senator reaffirms support for Israel while breaking with party on key issues

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Sen. Fetterman rejects UN delegates in 'strongest terms' for walking out during Netanyahu speech Video

Sen. Fetterman rejects UN delegates in 'strongest terms' for walking out during Netanyahu speech

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., on supporting Israel as key U.S. allies push to recognize a Palestinian state and the effort to avoid a looming government shutdown.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said he won't "be that guy" labeling opponents "Nazis or fascists," all while ruling out a party switch during this week's "Sunday Morning Futures."

"I'm not going to switch. I'm just going to be an independent voice in the Democratic Party. I'm not going to be afraid of people," he told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo.

"And if there are groups attacking a Democrat, the last one in Pennsylvania, then that's part of the problem in our party. And if you want a Democrat that's going to call people Nazis or fascists or all these kinds of things, well, I am not going to be that guy … I happen to believe the truth, regardless if it's the Republican or the Democratic voice."

FETTERMAN URGES DEMS TO STOP CALLING TRUMP 'HITLER' AND 'AUTOCRAT' AFTER KIRK ASSASSINATION

John Fetterman speaks to reporters

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks to reporters before a Senate luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on December 12, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The Pennsylvania Democrat, who has often broken with his party on the Israel-Hamas war, reaffirmed support for Israel and called efforts to shut down the government "always wrong," as members of his party and Republicans continue to engage in finger-pointing.

"That's where my voice is, and if that puts me as an outlier and now that's where I am," he added.

'THINGS NEED TO CHANGE': SENATE DEMOCRATS SHARPEN CRITICISM OF ISRAEL AS HUMANITARIAN CONCERNS GROW

A split image of Chuck Schumer and Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson (right), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, (left). Both sides of the aisle are under pressure as a Sept. 30 deadline looms to avoid a partial government shutdown. (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

His remarks come as President Donald Trump stakes Gaza peace on a 21-point plan and as members of Congress brace for a partial government shutdown as the Sept. 30 deadline approaches to reach an agreement on a continuing resolution.

Fetterman offered some praise for Trump, saying he was "very pleased" with his support for Israel and criticized key U.S. allies for pushing to recognize a Palestinian state, calling the move a "reward for Hamas."

Fetterman calls on Democrats to tone down anti-Trump rhetoric Video

"When you have human beings held underground, tortured and starved, going on two years… it's a reward for Hamas. That's going to be their narrative. They're going to claim that's why we did 10/7 [2023], that birthed our nation, and I can't ever give that to them," he said. 

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

