Fetterman rejects 'Nazi,' 'fascist' labels for opponents while affirming party loyalty

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said he won't "be that guy" labeling opponents "Nazis or fascists," all while ruling out a party switch during this week's "Sunday Morning Futures."

"I'm not going to switch. I'm just going to be an independent voice in the Democratic Party. I'm not going to be afraid of people," he told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo.

"And if there are groups attacking a Democrat, the last one in Pennsylvania, then that's part of the problem in our party. And if you want a Democrat that's going to call people Nazis or fascists or all these kinds of things, well, I am not going to be that guy … I happen to believe the truth, regardless if it's the Republican or the Democratic voice."

The Pennsylvania Democrat, who has often broken with his party on the Israel-Hamas war, reaffirmed support for Israel and called efforts to shut down the government "always wrong," as members of his party and Republicans continue to engage in finger-pointing.

"That's where my voice is, and if that puts me as an outlier and now that's where I am," he added.

His remarks come as President Donald Trump stakes Gaza peace on a 21-point plan and as members of Congress brace for a partial government shutdown as the Sept. 30 deadline approaches to reach an agreement on a continuing resolution.

Fetterman offered some praise for Trump, saying he was "very pleased" with his support for Israel and criticized key U.S. allies for pushing to recognize a Palestinian state, calling the move a "reward for Hamas."

"When you have human beings held underground, tortured and starved, going on two years… it's a reward for Hamas. That's going to be their narrative. They're going to claim that's why we did 10/7 [2023], that birthed our nation, and I can't ever give that to them," he said.