Michigan church shooting leaves multiple victims; police say shooter ‘down’

A gunman was "down" after shooting multiple people at a Michigan church that was also engulfed in flames on Sunday, authorities said.

The active shooter situation unfolded just before 10:30 a.m. local time at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said in a post on social media.

"There are multiple victims and the shooter is down," police said. "There is NO threat to the public at this time. The church is actively on fire."

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye told reporters at a press conference that the suspect is a 40-year-old male from Burton.

"He drove his vehicle through the front doors of the church," Renye said. "He then exited his vehicle, firing several rounds at individuals within the church. Ten gunshot victims have been transported to local hospitals at this time, including one who has been deceased."

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was receiving briefings about the "horrific shooting" and fire at the church.

"Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling," Bondi said in a post on X. "Please join me in praying for the victims of this terrible tragedy."

Bondi said that agents with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were heading to the scene.

Video from the scene shows dark billowing smoke rising into the air and multiple firetrucks working to extinguish the fire. Medical responders were seen rolling several gurneys toward the church while law enforcement officials in tactical gear were also on the scene.

The shooter is believed to have set the church on fire, a source told FOX2 Detroit.

No further details about the shooter or how the shooter was neutralized were immediately provided.

A spokesperson for Henry Ford Health confirmed to Fox News that its hospital "is receiving patients from a shooting at a nearby church."

Police sources told the station that six to eight people were shot.

No details about the victims or their conditions were immediately provided.

Church services for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are typically two hours long, with the services at this location starting at 10 a.m. with a sacrament service. Based on initial reports of the shooting, it appears the shooting happened during the sacrament service when the congregation was gathered in the chapel.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

Fox News' Garrett Tenney contributed to this report.