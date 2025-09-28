Oregon sues over Trump admin's 'war-ravaged Portland' National Guard troop deployment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The state of Oregon filed a lawsuit Sunday to block President Donald Trump’s plan to deploy 200 National Guard troops to Portland.

The suit was announced by Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield within hours of Gov. Tina Kotek receiving a memo from Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth, in which he authorized the troop deployment for 60 days.

According to the order seen by Fox News Digital, the federally controlled Oregon National Guard would be stationed in Portland to protect federal property "where protests are occurring or likely to occur."

Kotek, Portland Mayor Keith Wilson, and Rayfield, all Democrats, responded by jointly filing the challenge in federal court, arguing the administration’s move is "unlawful" and unnecessary.

"Oregon communities are stable, and our local officials have been clear: we have the capacity to manage public safety without federal interference," Rayfield said in a statement.

On Saturday, Trump posted on Truth Social that he had directed Hegseth to send "all necessary Troops to protect war-ravaged Portland, and any other ICE facilities under siege from attack by Antifa and other domestic terrorists."

Kotek also said Saturday she had spoken directly with the president before Sunday’s order and had urged him not to send in troops.

"Our city is a far cry from the war-ravaged community he has posted on social media," Kotek told reporters at a news conference at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

"There is no insurrection, there is no threat to national security and there is no need for military troops in our major city," she added.

Despite those objections, federal agents began arriving in Portland over the weekend, with one clash already reported outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

Mayor Wilson condemned the arrival of National Guard troops.

"We did not ask for them to come. They are here without precedent or purpose," he said.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., urged demonstrators to avoid confrontations with federal agents. "Their goal is to create an engagement that will lead to conflict," he said.

The lawsuit follows a similar case filed by California in June, after the administration sent troops to Los Angeles.

"This will only serve to divide us as a nation and community under the guise of caring about public safety," Rayfield said. "The number of necessary troops is zero."

"As standing policy, the Department does not comment on active litigation. We have no comment on this nor the Oregon ARNG deployment at this time," a Department of War spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich contributed to this report.