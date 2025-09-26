‘Love You Forever’ author may soon die by assisted suicide, pro-life groups call decision ‘heartbreaking’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The author of the beloved and iconic children’s book "Love You Forever" is reportedly considering ending his life through physician-assisted suicide, and pro-life groups are grieving the decision.

"It is heartbreaking that children’s author Robert Munsch wants to pursue assisted suicide," Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"His children’s book ‘Love You Forever’ illustrates the kind of care and unconditional love that should be extended to a person in their last days," Tobias added.

Robert Munsch, 80, has written 85 published books including "Love You Forever," "The Paper Bag Princess," and "Mud Puddle."

In "Love You Forever," Munsch tells the story of a mother’s unconditional love for her son as he grows. In the final scene, the grown son cradles his aging mother in a rocking chair.

"The son went to his mother," "Love You Forever" reads. "He picked her up and rocked her back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. And he sang this song, ‘I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living, my Mommy you’ll be.’"

Munsch, who has been diagnosed with dementia and Parkinson’s, was reportedly approved for physician-assisted suicide in Canada.

He told the New York Times Magazine recently that he hasn’t yet chosen a date to die, but said he would pursue it "when I start having real trouble talking and communicating. Then I'll know."

Canada legalized physician assisted suicide in 2016 , but in 2021 it was modified to include those with serious and chronic physical conditions, including those that are not non-life threatening.

"True compassion means walking with people through their pain, not abandoning them to a premature death," Tobias told Fox News Digital. "Every life has inherent value, no matter the circumstances, and our society should be investing in excellent palliative care and support systems—not in policies that treat vulnerable people as if their lives are disposable."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Munsch for comment.