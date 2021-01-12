Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Michigan plans to charge ex-Gov. Snyder in Flint water investigation

The crisis led some to accuse officials of racism

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Crews are at work, but less than 25 percent of the lead pipes have been replaced and poisonous water continues to flow into most houses; Mike Tobin investigates for 'Special Report.'

Several Michigan officials have been told they will be charged in connection with the Flint water crisis, which saw lead-contaminated water cause a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak several years ago. 

It was not clear what specific charges will be leveled on former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director Nick Lyon and other administration officials. Defense lawyers have been notified and were told to expect initial court appearances soon. 

Snyder’s attorney didn’t return calls seeking comment.

SUPREME COURT PUSHES FORWARD FLINT WATER CRISIS VICTIMS' CASES

In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Snyder, Nick Lyon, former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and other ex-officials have been told they're being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, which devastated the majority Black city with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in 2014-15, The Associated Press has learned. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

The water scandal put Flint, a majority Black city, in the national spotlight. Snyder, a Republican, had been in office two years when the state-appointed managers in the city switched Flint's water supply to the Flint River in 2014 as a cost-saving measure while a pipeline was being built to Lake Huron.

Residents immediately began complaining of health issues, including hair loss and rashes. In 2015, doctors found dangerous levels of lead in the blood of children and urged the city to stop using water from the river. 

The water wasn't treated to reduce corrosion, causing lead from old pipes to reach the distribution system used by residents. Many were forced to resort to bottled water. 

The crisis led some to accuse officials of racism. 

At the same time, bacteria in the water was blamed for an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in 2014-15. The outbreak caused several deaths and reports of illness. Legionella bacteria can emerge through misting and cooling systems, triggering a severe form of pneumonia, especially in people with weakened immune systems. Authorities counted at least 90 cases in Genesee County, including 12 deaths.

In this Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, Nick Lyon, former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, listens during Lyon's preliminary examination at Genesee District Court in Flint, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)

Snyder announced the outbreak in January 2016, but Lyon said he knew of cases reported months earlier. 

The state eventually settled with victims for $500 million after dozens of lawsuits were filed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Your Money