Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Michigan boater missing after vessel capsizes in Tittabawassee River

MI man's sweater caught in motor, efforts to free himself caused boat to capsize

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A mid-Michigan man was missing Sunday after a boat he and a friend had been riding down the Tittabawassee River capsized, authorities said.

Nathan James Robbins, 26, of Saginaw County was traveling down the river on a small boat with a friend when their vessel capsized around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Thomas Township Fire Chief Michael Cousins said.

Bystanders told The Saginaw News the two were traveling to meet their girlfriends at a bar near the river.

SURGING CRIME, FENTANYL CRISIS AT FOREFRONT OF MICHIGAN GOVERNOR'S RACE

A man went boating with a friend when his vessel capsized in the Tittabawassee River in Michigan. 

A man went boating with a friend when his vessel capsized in the Tittabawassee River in Michigan. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said when the 10-12-foot-long aluminum boat stalled, Robbins attempted to get it running again but his sweater became snared in a motor mechanism, and efforts to free himself caused the boat to capsize.

The 23-year-old friend was able to swim to shore and call for help.

State and local police were dispatched to the scene but currents sent Robbins downstream before they could locate him, authorities said.