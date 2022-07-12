Hudson River boat capsizes, at least two people – including child – dead, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people have died after a boat carrying at least a dozen passengers capsized in the Hudson River Tuesday afternoon and prompted a multi-agency response.

The boat capsized off West 46th Street and Pier 84 in Midtown Manhattan sometime after 2:45 p.m.

Two people were rescued by police and fire department units, while other agencies rescued the remaining passengers.

A 7-year-old boy was taken to Bellevue Hospital and a woman in her 20s was taken to Roosevelt Hospital, police said. Police said both were later pronounced dead.

Another person was said to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The others suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story check back for updates.