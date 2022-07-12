Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Hudson River boat capsizes, at least two people – including child – dead, police say

The accident happened near Pier 84 in Midtown Manhattan

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people have died after a boat carrying at least a dozen passengers capsized in the Hudson River Tuesday afternoon and prompted a multi-agency response. 

The boat capsized off West 46th Street and Pier 84 in Midtown Manhattan sometime after 2:45 p.m. 

  • Hudson River rescue
    Image 1 of 5

    An aerial view of the rescue.  (WNYW)

  • Hudson River boating accident
    Image 2 of 5

    A helicopter views the rescue effort.  (Fox News)

  • Hudson River boating accident
    Image 3 of 5

    Onlookers watch the rescue effort.  (Fox News)

  • Hudson River boating accident
    Image 4 of 5

    The disaster prompted multiple agencies to resond.  (Fox News)

  • Hudson River boating accident
    Image 5 of 5

    Officials arrive on scene. (Fox News)

Two people were rescued by police and fire department units, while other agencies rescued the remaining passengers. 

A 7-year-old boy was taken to Bellevue Hospital and a woman in her 20s was taken to Roosevelt Hospital, police said. Police said both were later pronounced dead. 

FALLOUT NYC? NEW YORK CITY PSA ON WHAT TO DO IN NUCLEAR ATTACK OR INCIDENT

Another person was said to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The others suffered minor injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  