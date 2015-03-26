Mich. woman shoots herself in hope of getting medical help, says she wouldn't do it again

NILES, Mich. (AP) — An out-of-work Michigan woman shot herself in the hope she'd receive medical treatment for a shoulder injury. Kathy Myers says she injured the shoulder a month ago while playing with her dogs. The 41-year-old Niles resident said she's been unable to see a specialist because she can't afford health insurance.

So Myers shot herself on Thursday.

She was released from the hospital a few hours later.

Myers told WSBT-TV in South Bend, Ind., she has "no suicide wish." She says her life isn't great "right now, but I want to live."

Myers says she wouldn't do it again and now is searching for a specialist who will accept a payment plan she can afford.

The prosecutor's office is going to decide whether Myers will face charges for firing a weapon within city limits.