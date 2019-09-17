Miami warehouse robbers make off with wigs worth up to $80G: police

Thieves in South Florida did some perm-anent damage this week when they nabbed up to $80,000 worth of wigs from a warehouse in Miami Gardens, police said Tuesday.

The wigs were valued between $70,000 and $80,000, the owner of Prime Trading Hair and Wigs told authorities. Rakib Hossain said he was alerted when the warehouse's alarm system was triggered early Tuesday morning.

“I have been here for eight years and this has never happened before to me. It is a big loss for me," he told CBS 4 Miami. "Some products here are very exclusive and worth up to $800."

Hossain said the thieves appeared to know exactly what they were doing and spent no more than five minutes in the warehouse.

Surveillance footage shows that a truck backed up to the front door and rammed it several times, he said.

AOC APPEARS TO CLAIM MIAMI WILL BE GONE 'IN A FEW YEARS' BECAUSE OF CLIMATE CHANGE

Hossain says he is insured for the stolen merchandise, but his store was ransacked and damaged.

"They tried three times to smash it [the door]. They knew exactly what they were doing. They knew where the expensive products were and they knew everything about the stock room," Hossain said. "Please help me find these people so we can get our merchandise back."

MIAMI ADULT-CONTENT WEBSITE ANNOUNCES $10M BID FOR MIAMI HEAT ARENA NAMING RIGHTS

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

A similar burglary took place two weeks ago across from the wig warehouse, when thieves broke into Subi Training, Inc., and stole up to $100,000 in products, including wigs, CBS 4 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.