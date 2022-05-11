Expand / Collapse search
Miami
Published

Miami police investigating after video shows boaters popping dozens of balloons into water

Detectives with MPD’s Illegal Dumping Unit are taking the lead in the investigation

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Boaters were captured on video popping dozens of balloons into the water, prompting the Miami Police Department to open an investigation.

A video showing boaters popping balloons into the water has prompted the Miami Police Department to open an investigation. 

The video, shared with Fox News by Esteban Bruna of Miami Maritime group, shows people on the bow of a charter boat popping dozens of balloons into the water

Boaters popping balloons into the water. 

Boaters popping balloons into the water.  (Esteban Bruna, Miami Maritime Group)

"Gotta love Miami charger boats," says Bruna in the video. "Let’s throw a party, pop every single balloon on the bow of a boat, just right into the water." 

In another clip, discarded balloon fragments can be seen throughout the Bayshore Landing marina at 2550 S. Bayshore Dr.  

Detectives with MPD’s Illegal Dumping Unit are taking the lead in the investigation. 

"The Miami Police Department along with other agencies tasked with safeguarding our waterways are actively investigating an incident circulating on social media littering was caught on video," MPD tweeted. "We take crimes against the environment seriously and will work to bring the individuals responsible for their reckless actions to justice." 

Anyone with information on this incident should email marinepatrol@miami-police.org. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  