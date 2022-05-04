Man duct-taped to airplane seat after assaulting, groping flight attendants gets jail time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Ohio man seen duct-taped into a seat on a Miami-bound flight last summer after assaulting and groping flight attendants has been sentenced to about two months of jail time.

Maxwell Berry, 23, of Norwalk, Ohio, was sentenced Tuesday to 60 days in jail, the New York Times reported. He was also fined $2,500 and ordered to pay more than $1,500 in restitution.

This comes after Berry pleaded guilty in February to three counts of assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. The charges could have warranted a maximum sentence of a year and a half in jail and fines of as much as $15,000.

Court documents alleged Berry ordered a third alcoholic beverage on a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, 2021, and brushed the drink up against the backside of a female flight attendant who told him not to touch her.

He later spilled a drink on his shirt and went to the bathroom before coming out against shirtless.

A flight attendant attempted to see him back to his seat and help him get a shirt out of his carry-on, but he proceeded to wander around the plane for 15 minutes, approaching a second female flight attendant and groping her breasts.

Berry later punched a male flight attendant, who along with a passenger then held down the 22-year-old and duct taped him into the seat. Several videos of the incident went viral on social media.

While taped down, Berry shouted expletives and yelled that his parents were worth $2 million, prompting jeers from other passengers to duct tape his mouth shut, and Berry was temporarily gagged.

"I’m White. I’m sorry – I can’t change that," he also reportedly yelled.

Berry was arrested at Miami International Airport. The airline crew was initially placed on paid leave.

Berry’s defense attorney had argued against jail time, writing in court documents that his client was a good man who committed an unplanned, bad act and tremendous media attention of the "aberration" had damaged his reputation and cost the college graduate several job opportunities in the finance world, ABC News reported.