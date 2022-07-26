Expand / Collapse search
Miami Beach armed robbery suspect shoots victim over $1, police say

The armed robber allegedly shot the victim, took $1, along with a wallet belonging to the witness, police in Miami Beach, Florida, said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Police in Miami Beach, Florida, are searching for an armed robbery suspect who shot a victim over $1, authorities said Tuesday. 

The robbery occurred in the early morning hours of July 22. The victim and a friend were sitting on the steps of their apartment building when the suspect approached and demanded money. 

He allegedly shot the victim in the upper body. 

"After taking one dollar from the victim and the wallet of the witness, the subject ran south along Michigan Court from 8 Street," police said. 

A sketch shows an armed robbery suspect who allegedly shot someone over a dollar in Miami Beach.

A sketch shows an armed robbery suspect who allegedly shot someone over a dollar in Miami Beach. (Miami Beach Police Department)

The victim was taken to a hospital and remains in an induced coma, police said

The suspect was described as 25 to 35 years old, between 5'9" and 6'0" in height, has short, curly bleach blond hair on top with fade style, a goatee and stripe tattoos on the right side of his neck.

He was wearing a long-sleeve zippered jacket with red stripes on the seams and black sweatpants.

