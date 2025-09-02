Miami airport chaos as woman grabs crying child from mother, wraps legs around boy to prevent escape

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chaos erupted at Miami International Airport early Tuesday when a woman from England allegedly snatched a 4-year-old boy from his mother at a checkpoint, clung to him, and refused to let go—while insisting the child was hers, according to deputies.

Alvina Omisiri Agba, 23, is charged with interference with custody and two counts of battery, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Agba allegedly approached a mother standing at a checkpoint at Miami International Airport, offering to help soothe her crying 4-year-old son, according to an MDSO report obtained by Fox News Digital.

After picking up the child, Agba walked out of the line and away from the child's mother, according to the report.

The mother followed Agba and asked her to give back the child, to which Agba allegedly said, "No, this is my child," deputies noted.

Agba then wrapped her legs and arms around the boy to prevent him from moving, pushed the child's mother when she tried to rescue him, and grabbed his leg while refusing to let him go, according to the report.

A witness, later identified as Naylet Montano, heard the commotion and grabbed the child to prevent him from getting hurt, and walked behind the counter as Agba followed, yelling to "give back her child," deputies said.

Three men stood between Montano and Agba, preventing her from taking the child again, according to the report.

Agba then fled and was later arrested at an airport checkpoint.

After her arrest, Agba told deputies she remembered a wall that had a rainbow on it, and thought it would help soothe the child.

She said she remembered the mother coming to take the child, but "did not remember what happened after that," according to the report. She added she "only did it because God told her to do it."

Agba was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of her arrest, according to the report.

