Woman kicks Southwest employee, punches computer monitors in violent airport meltdown

Video shows the moment a woman appeared to have a violent meltdown in the Southwest Airlines concourse at Orlando International Airport last week.

The woman—later identified as 45-year-old Selomit Velez-Rodriguez—is seen in passenger Peyton Turbeville’s video yelling at Southwest employees.

"Motherf- - - -r, are you kidding me?" Velez-Rodriguez is heard saying on the video. "Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?"

Wearing a large backpack, shorts, a red long-sleeved shirt and a ballcap, she yells at an employee, saying she’s trying to get to her destination to bury her brother.

She appears to kick the employee, drawing gasps from bystanders.

One person can be heard saying, "Oh, that’s assault."

Velez-Rodriguez launches into a profanity-laced tirade, then hits a Southwest desk monitor three times, saying, "two flights wasted…two flights, three planes, after 45 minutes."

Moments later, she tells nearby travelers to call the police as she follows an employee through the concourse.

After going off on another bystander in the concourse, Velez-Rodriguez is seen punching another computer monitor with her phone before following the same Southwest employee through the concourse.

Turbeville told Storyful that the woman was upset because she did not make the standby list for three flights, though the claim has not yet been verified.

Turbeville also said the woman tried to get in through the gate after it closed and staffers asked her to stop.

FOX 35 learned from Orlando Police that officers responded to the airport at about 9:30 p.m. that night.

Witnesses told police Velez-Rodriguez tried to disrupt boarding, struck an employee and damaged more than $1,000 in computer equipment.

She was ultimately arrested and booked on charges of battery, criminal mischief and resisting an officer without violence.

Police told the station she tried to pull away from officers while being taken into custody.

Court records show Velez-Rodriguez posted $5,000 bond and was allowed to return home to Illinois.