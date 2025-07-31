Surveillance video shows 26-year-old man grabbing toddler from mall play area before arrest for abduction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Virginia released surveillance video of the moment a toddler was allegedly abducted by a 26-year-old man at a shopping mall.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a toddler left the indoor play area at around 11:45 a.m. July 18 at the Fair Oaks Shopping Center in Fair Oaks, Virginia, when she was allegedly grabbed by 26-year-old Andres Caceres Jaldin, according to FOX 5.

Parents of the young girl found Jaldin on the second floor of the mall and got their daughter back.

CHILLING SECURITY FOOTAGE CAPTURES WOMAN'S DESPERATE ESCAPE FROM FLORIDA KIDNAPPING ATTEMPT IN PARKING LOT

According to police, Jaldin fled the mall but was arrested a short time later at the Extended Stay hotel in Chantilly, Virginia. Jaldin allegedly stole a car from an auto shop before the alleged abduction.

The surveillance video released by police shows Jaldin approaching the young girl before picking her up and walking away.

PROSECUTOR TO LET REGISTERED SEX OFFENDER WALK FREE AFTER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL KIDNAPPING ATTEMPT

Jaldin was charged with abduction of a minor and grand larceny.

He was arrested by police while exiting his hotel room, officials said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jaldin is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.