Surveillance video shows 26-year-old man grabbing toddler from mall play area before arrest for abduction

Parents tracked down suspect on second floor and rescued their daughter

Adam Sabes
Police release video of alleged attempted abduction inside mall

Police release video of alleged attempted abduction inside mall

The Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia released video of an alleged attempted child abduction.

Police in Virginia released surveillance video of the moment a toddler was allegedly abducted by a 26-year-old man at a shopping mall.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a toddler left the indoor play area at around 11:45 a.m. July 18 at the Fair Oaks Shopping Center in Fair Oaks, Virginia, when she was allegedly grabbed by 26-year-old Andres Caceres Jaldin, according to FOX 5.

Parents of the young girl found Jaldin on the second floor of the mall and got their daughter back.

CHILLING SECURITY FOOTAGE CAPTURES WOMAN'S DESPERATE ESCAPE FROM FLORIDA KIDNAPPING ATTEMPT IN PARKING LOT

26-year-old Andres Caceres Jaldin

Andres Caceres Jaldin, 26, was arrested and charged with abduction of a minor and grand larceny.

According to police, Jaldin fled the mall but was arrested a short time later at the Extended Stay hotel in Chantilly, Virginia. Jaldin allegedly stole a car from an auto shop before the alleged abduction.

The surveillance video released by police shows Jaldin approaching the young girl before picking her up and walking away.

PROSECUTOR TO LET REGISTERED SEX OFFENDER WALK FREE AFTER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL KIDNAPPING ATTEMPT

26-year-old Andres Caceres Jaldin allegedy abducted a young girl.

A young girl was allegedly abducted by 26-year-old Andres Caceres Jaldin.

Jaldin was charged with abduction of a minor and grand larceny.

He was arrested by police while exiting his hotel room, officials said.

26-year-old Andres Caceres Jaldin being arrested by police

The incident happened July 18.

Jaldin is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.