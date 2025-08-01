Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

Parents abandon 10-year-old son at Barcelona Airport so they wouldn't miss their flight: report

An airport worker says parents called relative to pick up 10-year-old from Barcelona terminal

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Devil's Den suspect could face Arkansas' death penalty: 'Appropriate to seek' Video

Devil's Den suspect could face Arkansas' death penalty: 'Appropriate to seek'

Criminal defense attorney Donna Rotunno discusses the details of the Devil's Den double murder case after law enforcement officials announced DNA from the scene matches suspect Andrew James McGann.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A couple reportedly left their 10-year-old son at a Barcelona airport after his passport had expired so they wouldn't miss their flight to their home country, according to media reports. 

The Sun reported that a terminal worker at the airport said the couple left Barcelona's Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport on Wednesday without their child, choosing to have a relative pick him.

The air traffic control worker who went by Lilian, discussed the incident in a TikTok video, saying the child was prohibited from flying because of his expired passport. He also required a visa. 

PASSENGERS REMOVED FROM PLANE, ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED VODKA-INDUCED DRUNK AND DISRUPTIVE BEHAVIOR

Josep-Tarradellas-Barcelona-El-Prat-Airport

Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport is seen behind a pine forest growing in the Delta del Llobregat Protected Nature Area, in El Prat del Llobregat on September 9, 2021. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP) (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images))

"His passport in the country was expired, so the child was traveling with a Spanish passport but the Spanish passport needed a visa. As they did not have a visa, they left the child at the terminal and called a relative to come and pick him up," said Lilian.

 Airport staff found the boy by himself and alerted authorities, the worker claimed, according to The Sun report. 

"He told them that his parents were on the plane on their way to their home country, going on vacation," she said. 

Contact was made with the plane's pilot, who reportedly confirmed that the police told him there was a minor in the car park.

FLORIDA DAD ARRESTED AFTER TODDLER DIES IN HOT CAR WHILE HE ALLEGEDLY GOT HAIR CUT, 'WENT DRINKING': POLICE

A woman walking in Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport

A passenger walks with her luggage at the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat airport in El Prat de Llobregat on July 6, 2020. A couple reportedly left their young son at the airport when his passport expired to they wouldn't miss their flight.  (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

He then asked passengers "if someone had left a child in the terminal and no one had answered." The parents were located, who were accompanied by another younger child.

The parents were taken to a police station to get their son. 

"How is it possible for parents to leave their ten-year-old son at the terminal because he cannot travel due to documentation issues?" Lilian said. "They call a relative but the relative may take half an hour, about an hour, about three hours and they take the flight so calmly and leave the child behind!"

An air control tower at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat airport

The control tower of the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona El Prat Airport is pictured in El Prat, Spain on October 17, 2023. (Photo by Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Photo by Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto via Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was not clear if the parents were charged with any crime or their nationality. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.