Memphis police nab first of 3 wanted in nightclub shooting that killed 1, wounded 10 others

Memphis police on Monday arrested the first of three people wanted after shots rang out in and around a nightclub the day before, killing one person and wounding 10 others.

Julius Freeman, 21, was charged with facilitation of second-degree murder, five counts of attempted facilitation of second-degree murder and five counts of possession of a firearm to commit a dangerous felony, the Memphis Police Department announced on Facebook. A bond has not been set at this time.

Online booking records show Freeman is being held at the Shelby County Jail on the 11 counts and his next court date is Tuesday at 9 a.m. local time. The investigation remains ongoing, and Memphis police ask anyone with information to contact Homicide at 901-636-3300 or Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Freeman was one of three persons identified Sunday in the shooting in and around Live Lounge. The other two remain at large as of Monday morning.

MEMPHIS POLICE SEEK PERSONS OF INTEREST IN SHOOTING THAT LEFT 1 DEAD, 10 OTHERS WOUNDED

Local news outlets reported that Freeman went to the Ridgeway Station and told officers that he was the getaway driver. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he drove the male gunman to the scene, giving him a rifle from the trunk of his car. Reports claim Freeman also stated that he drove the shooter away from the scene.

The gunfire killed one male, and five others remained hospitalized in critical condition. The remaining five injured have since been released from the hospital.

Police tweeted out images Sunday taken from surveillance footage of the three individuals sought for questioning, saying the one seen wearing a black T-shirt with green writing "may have been injured and needs medical attention."

At 12:43 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at 1482 East Shelby Drive, the address of Live Lounge. Upon arrival, two shooting victims were located and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, the Memphis Police Department said in a preliminary update on Twitter.

Five additional shooting victims left the scene and arrived by private vehicle in "non-critical condition" at local area hospitals, police said. While on scene at 1492 East Shelby Drive, officers received information concerning additional shooting victims who were at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Upon arrival to the second scene, police say one male victim was located and pronounced deceased. Three additional victims were transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. Police have not disclosed what led up to the shootings or any potential motive.