Tennessee
Published

Memphis firefighter killed in arson fire, authorities seek suspect

3 other firefighters also injured during incident when they became trapped inside burning house

Associated Press
Authorities searched on Thursday for the person who set a fire that killed a Memphis firefighter and sent three others to the hospital.

The Memphis Fire Department said arson was to blame for a fire late Tuesday that killed Lt. Jeffrey Norman and injured three other firefighters when they were trapped inside a burning house.

The blaze started in a trash bin located outside of the house, fire officials said in a news release Thursday. It spread to a carport and into an addition to the home above the carport.

Fox News Tennessee graphic

A Memphis firefighter was killed in an arson fire, while three others were injured after being trapped in the house. 

Injuries suffered by Norman and the three firefighters who were hospitalized have not been disclosed.

Fire officials asked the public to help identify the person who set the fire.

Norman, a 20-year veteran firefighter, was "a courageous and dedicated member of our team," Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat said in a statement.

"Jeffrey was a leader and hard worker who took pride in serving his community," Sweat said Wednesday.