Memorial rocks dedicated to slain Sacramento cop vandalized: reports

Memorial rocks dedicated to Tara O’Sullivan, the rookie Sacramento cop who was fatally shot in an ambush last month, were found vandalized Saturday, according to reports.

The rocks, located in El Dorado Hills, about 30 miles northeast of Sacramento, are known for bearing messages painted by community members.

After O’Sullivan was fatally shot by a gunman in a Sacramento neighborhood on June 19, the rocks were painted blue with her badge number in honor of her.

But on Saturday, a Facebook post showed O’Sullivan’s memorial painted over with the messages: “RIP Stephon Clark,” and “Blue Lives Don’t Exist,” the Sacramento Bee reported.

“That’s heart-wrenching,” said a resident cited by Fox 40. “Our members of the club support that rock, we’re part of the community as well, it’s a shame that one bad apple ruins the whole crops. That rock’s very significant.”

A resident in nearby Folsom called the paint-over a “disgrace to Sacramento” and “a disgrace to the police department.”

By Saturday afternoon, the rocks were painted blue again in honor of O’Sullivan. The messages included “R.I.P. O'Sullivan,” with the hash tags “BELIKETARA” and “SACPDSTRONG.”

It was unclear who was responsible for vandalizing the memorial.