Melania Trump, at RNC, calls for end to unrest, extends 'deepest sympathies' over virus deaths

Melania Trump, at RNC, calls for end to unrest, asks US to ‘come together’

First lady Melania Trump took center stage on the second night of the Republican Convention with a prime-time address, calling on Americans to “stop the violence” amid nationwide protests over racial inequality, while expressing her “deepest sympathies” for those suffering or who’ve lost loved ones to coronavirus.

Her address from the Rose Garden at the White House also forcefully made the case for her husband’s re-election, emphasizing that President Trump “loves this country and he knows how to get things done.”



Speaking to an audience that included her husband, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence, the first lady turned to the nation’s racial unrest.

“Like all of you, I have reflected on the racial unrest in our country. It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history,” Trump acknowledged. ”I encourage people to focus on our future while still learning from our past. We must remember that today that we are all one community comprised of many races, religions, and ethnicities.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



- David Bossie: RNC showcases unifying, uplifting message on second night while Dems double down

- Richard Fowler: Republican Convention paints fantasy picture of Trump success — ignores failures

- Michael Goodwin: At RNC Trump is putting on Greatest Reality Show on Earth

Bette Midler's tweets on Melania Trump prompt xenophobia accusations: 'She still can’t speak English'

Melania Trump faced intense backlash on Twitter on Tuesday night after her 30-minute address at the Republican Convention, as entertainers Bette Midler and Kathy Griffin and journalist Brian Karam -- among others – took to social media to mercilessly insult the first lady.

"Oh, God. She still can’t speak English," Midler tweeted during the speech.



The first lady's supporters fired back, labeling Midler and others as xenophobes, with actor James Woods tweeting, "The party of diversity mocks an American for her accent..."



Last weekend, Melania Trump was attacked in a tweet – later removed -- as a "foreigner" by former New York Times reporter Kurt Eichenwald over the newly renovated White House Rose Garden.

“It is a destruction of our history, something no other First Lady would have had the gall to do,” Eichenwald tweeted. “This is the first time I have been furious that @FLOTUS is a foreigner. She has no right to wreck our history.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

- Melania Trump renovating White House Rose Garden with nod to original Kennedy administration design

- Dana Perino lauds Melania Trump RNC keynote speech: 'America would benefit from seeing her more'

- First lady Melania Trump opens student art exhibit on women's suffrage

EXCLUSIVE: Kayleigh McEnany to share personal story during RNC speech

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will speak at the Republican Convention on Wednesday night, sharing a personal story and recalling President Trump’s support of her as a working mother, Fox News has learned.

A senior White House official told Fox News that McEnany will deliver live remarks around 9 p.m. Wednesday, sharing a deeply personal story that she doesn’t frequently discuss publicly.

“During one of my most difficult times, I expected to have the support of my family, but I had more support than I knew,” McEnany is expected to say.

The official told Fox News that her story is something that every woman is affected by in some way, but that isn’t discussed enough, and will involve her experience with the American health care system. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

- Brit Hume calls Trump pardon of Jon Ponder 'most powerful moment' of RNC's second night

- CNN airs Nick Sandmann RNC speech months after settling $250M defamation lawsuit

- Pompeo breaks diplomatic tradition with convention speech, touts foreign policy agenda

- Kenosha violence: 3 shot, including 1 fatally in another night of unrest, report says

- Portland police declare riot after protesters break windows, enter City Hall

- CNN's Joe Lockhart attacks Nick Sandmann as 'snot nose entitled kid' after network's defamation suit

- Becki Falwell speaks out on affair allegations, denies Jerry liked to watch

- Supreme Court denies killer Lezmond Mitchell’s stay request; execution set for Wednesday

- Tom Cruise returns to the movies -- as a fan seeing 'Tenet' in a theater: 'Loved it'

- Bank profits slump 70% as coronavirus rakes businesses, households

- Jerry Falwell Jr. may be owed $10.5M by Liberty University

- RNC showcases Trump's strong small business track record, reminds us what's at stake

Laura Ingraham discussed the second night of the Republican Convention on “The Ingraham Angle” Tuesday, praising the event as one that successfully shows the contrast between a party that believes in liberty and one that believes in lockdowns.



