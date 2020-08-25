Bette Midler accused of xenophobic tweets mocking Melania Trump: 'She still can’t speak English'

Actress Bette Midler faced intense backlash for mocking First Lady Melania Trump's accent.

The first lady closed the second night of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday from the Rose Garden at the White House, where she expressed her gratitude as an American and her support for President Trump's reelection.

However, her message was apparently not received by the award-winning performer.

"Oh, God. She still can’t speak English," Midler tweeted during the speech.

She wrote in another tweet "#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!"

Critics blasted the "Hocus Pocus" star, accusing her of xenophobia.

"Xenophobe who speaks one language mocks immigrant who can speak five," radio host Dana Loesch reacted.

"The party of diversity mocks an American for her accent..." actor James Woods tweeted.

"Called it. The same people who call Trump a racist," conservative podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey wrote.

"Who knew xenophobia was the wind beneath your wings!" Fox Business host Kennedy quipped.

Other critics of the president also attacked the first lady.

"Seriously, f--- this b----," comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted.

"Makes me want to vomit," CNN political analyst and Playboy White House correspondent Brian Karem replied to Griffin.

Former NBA player Rex Chapman also compared Melania Trump's dress to Adolf Hitler.

Last weekend, Melania Trump was attacked as a "foreigner" by former New York Times reporter Kurt Eichenwald over her newly-renovated Rose Garden.

“It is a destruction of our history, something no other First Lady would have had the gall to do,” Eichenwald tweeted. “This is the first time I have been furious that @FLOTUS is a foreigner. She has no right to wreck our history.”

Eichenwald later deleted the tweet and issued an apology.