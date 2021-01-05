Expand / Collapse search
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots are above $400 million each

Drawings are set for Tuesday and Wednesday

By Greg Norman | Fox News
There’s still a chance to ring in the New Year with a windfall of cash

Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have soared to more than $400 million each, with drawings to be held Tuesday and Wednesday. 

The current Mega Millions top prize is $432 million, with a lump-sum payment cash option of $329.7 million. Its next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 p.m. EST. 

The Powerball jackpot has soared to more than $400 million. (iStock)

Adrian Tongson of Racine, Wis., was the last Mega Millions jackpot winner, taking home a $120 million prize on Sept. 15 last year. 

"Regardless of how much you spend, it only takes one ticket to win. That’s what won it for me," he said, according to organizers of the lottery game.  

The Powerball jackpot prize is currently sitting at $410 million, with a lump-sum payment option of $316.4 million. 

That drawing will be held Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. EST. 

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was also in September 2020, when a man from Malta, N.Y., opted for a $51 million lump-sum payment out of a total prize of $94.8 million. 

Your Money