Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mega Millions
Published

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.35 billion ahead of Friday night's drawing

The cash option for Friday's Mega Millions drawing would be an estimated $707.9 million

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Mega Millions players will have another chance Friday night to end months of losing and finally win a jackpot that has grown to $1.35 billion.

Plenty of people have won smaller prizes in the lottery game, but no one has matched all six numbers and won the grand prize since Oct. 14. Those 25 straight drawings without a winner have allowed the top prize to roll over and grow larger for three months.

It's now the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. If there isn't a winner Friday night, the jackpot will inch closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball prize won last November in California.

HUGE TAX ON MEGA MILLIONS $1 BILLION JACKPOT CAUSES OUTCRY ON SOCIAL MEDIA: 'CONGRATS TO THE IRS'

The long stretch without a Mega Millions jackpot winner is because of the game’s steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million.

A customer at a convenience store in Cranberry, Pennsylvania, shows her Mega Millions ticket on Jan. 12, 2023. The jackpot for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing has reached $1.35 billion.

A customer at a convenience store in Cranberry, Pennsylvania, shows her Mega Millions ticket on Jan. 12, 2023. The jackpot for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing has reached $1.35 billion. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The $1.35 billion prize is for a winner who chooses an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $707.9 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.