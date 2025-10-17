Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Alex Murdaugh's money man, Charles Manson's cult, 'Smiley Face' killer theory

Bryan Kohberger's family ties, Ellen Greenberg's autopsy, wife's alleged poison plot

By Fox News Staff Fox News
close
Parents of Ellen Greenberg speak on new theory after pathologist reversed 'suicide' ruling Video

Parents of Ellen Greenberg speak on new theory after pathologist reversed 'suicide' ruling

Dr. Josh and Sandee Greenberg, parents of Ellen Greenberg, speak on a new theory after medical examiner reversed 'suicide' ruling for teacher found with 20 stab wounds.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

'MIRACLE' ESCAPE: Video shows gunman stalking businessman outside estate as police hunt shooter, prosecutor says

JUSTICE DENIED: Mother says alleged stalker who killed her daughter should be tried as an adult

'ADMITTEDLY UNUSUAL: Teacher's 23-stab-wound death ruled suicide again despite expert claims of homicide

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Split image of Ellen Greenberg smiling

Ellen Greenberg was stabbed 23 times. (Justice For Ellen)

POWER PLAY: Charles Manson follower imprisoned in Hollywood killings gets major ruling from governor

TOXIC MARRIAGE: Wife charged with attempted murder after allegedly lacing husband's drink with poison, police say

TIES THAT BIND: Bryan Kohberger took plea deal days after prosecutors listed his sister as potential witness

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

A man wearing a plaid shirt exits a police vehicle surrounded by officers.

Alex Murdaugh is led into Colleton County courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital )

CASH COW: Alex Murdaugh’s money man pays the price after admitting role in million-dollar crime scheme

TRUST BETRAYED: Doctor's double life exposed after hidden camera discovery leads to prison murder plot

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

Bryan Kohberger during his sentencing hearing

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

DEADLY CURRENT: Former detective says string of Houston deaths may be linked to alleged ‘Smiley Face’ killer network

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This article was written by Fox News staff.
Close modal

Continue