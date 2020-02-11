3 teens killed in Maine after unlicensed driver, 16, skids off road and slams into tree, police say

Three teens are dead after the car they were in skidded off an icy road in Maine and crashed into a tree over the weekend, police said.

State police were called to the scene of the crash in Clinton, 27 miles north of Augusta, around 7:15 a.m., according to a news release. First responders found five teens in the car, three of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the 2007 Toyota Corolla hit an icy patch on the road, went into an “uncontrolled skid” and struck a large tree on the passenger side.

The victims have since been identified as Thomas Porfirio, 15, Emily Baker, 14, and her 12-year-old sister Ashland.

Police found two injured people inside the car: 14-year-old Nevaeh Wilson and the 16-year-old driver, who has not been identified pending the district attorney’s review of the crash.

According to state police, the driver did not have a license. It is believed that “inexperience and speed” were factors in the crash.

Officials have not said if the driver will face any charges.