Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Maine
Published

3 teens killed in Maine after unlicensed driver, 16, skids off road and slams into tree, police say

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three teens are dead after the car they were in skidded off an icy road in Maine and crashed into a tree over the weekend, police said.

State police were called to the scene of the crash in Clinton, 27 miles north of Augusta,  around 7:15 a.m., according to a news release. First responders found five teens in the car, three of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

PENNSYLVANIA MAN, 23, BEAT GIRLFRIEND TO DEATH IN JEALOUS RAGE BEFORE TAKING HER TO HOSPITAL IN UBER: PROSECUTORS 

Investigators said the 2007 Toyota Corolla hit an icy patch on the road, went into an “uncontrolled skid” and struck a large tree on the passenger side.

The driver, 16, was said to be operating the vehicle without a license.  

The driver, 16, was said to be operating the vehicle without a license.   (Maine State Police)

The victims have since been identified as Thomas Porfirio, 15, Emily Baker, 14, and her 12-year-old sister Ashland.

Police found two injured people inside the car: 14-year-old Nevaeh Wilson and the 16-year-old driver, who has not been identified pending the district attorney’s review of the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

According to state police, the driver did not have a license. It is believed that “inexperience and speed” were factors in the crash.

Officials have not said if the driver will face any charges.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.