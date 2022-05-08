Expand / Collapse search
Maine
Published

Maine Amtrak train accident leaves two dead

The incident delayed several Amtrak trains

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
An Amtrak train in Maine hit and killed two people in the town of Biddeford Sunday morning, according to the police.  

The Biddeford Police Department told Fox News the individuals were hit around 11 a.m. approximately 1,000 feet from Main Street. 

The area near where an Amtrak train fatally struck two people in Biddeford, Maine. 

The area near where an Amtrak train fatally struck two people in Biddeford, Maine.  (Google Maps)

81 people were onboard the northbound train, police said. No injuries were reported on board. 

The incident delayed several Amtrak trains before they were back on the move and operating, Amtrak said on its Twitter page.  

An Amtrak representative stated the individuals were trespassing on the tracks when they came into contact with the train, WGME reported. "Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident," the representative said.

The passengers on the train traveling from Portland to Boston were moved to another train, police said.

No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  