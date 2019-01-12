McDonald’s employee in Kansas gifted new car by frequent customer

A McDonald’s employee in Hutchinson, Kansas, was shocked when she received an unexpected and generous gift from one of her regular customers.

Chris Ellis, a businessman from Wichita, is a frequent visitor of the McDonald’s where Vicki Anderson works. The woman, who is “so friendly at the drive-up window,” Ellis told The Wichita Eagle, recently asked Ellis if he knew of anyone selling a car.

Her vehicle -- a 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Sierra -- broke down a few months ago, and Anderson was informed it would cost $500 to repair. The price was more than the car was reportedly worth, according to the newspaper.

It just so happened that Ellis’ son, Josh, was selling his 2009 Pontiac GS.

“Fate looked me in the eye when she told me that story,” Ellis told The Wichita Eagle. “I couldn’t stop thinking about it. . . . I said, ‘I have to do something.’”

Ellis decided to purchase the car from Josh so he could gift it to Anderson.

Ellis, who also had the car cleaned and its oil changed and tires rotated, drove the vehicle to Hutchinson Wednesday with his son to surprise the Golden Arches worker.

When they arrived, the two asked Anderson to come out to the parking lot, where they surprised her with the car.

"I didn't know what to think," she said of her reaction.

“I thought he was kidding again,” she added. “Who just does that? I mean really.”

A video posted online shows Anderson's surprised and tearful reaction to the gift.