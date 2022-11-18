Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina
Published

Massive manhunt underway for escaped South Carolina inmate Shaun Wiles

US Marshals, FBI, other agencies hunting South Carolina inmate Shaun Wiles, who broke out of prison last week

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI and multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly are on the hunt Friday for an escaped inmate in Lexington County, South Carolina, who busted out of a prison more than 60 miles away last week. 

Shaun Wiles, 43, fled the Clarendon County Detention Center around 1 a.m. on Nov. 10, where he was being held on a "dangerous drug charge," according to the U.S. Marshals Service. They are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his capture.  

"K-9’s were used to track the subject from the Detention Center. Shortly after daylight, the subject was spotted by a homeowner in the trunk of her car as she was placing a bag of trash in it," the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook last week. "The subject fled on foot into the woods." 

The sheriff’s office later said a farmer reported his pick-up truck stolen and "was determined that the subject [involved] was in fact the escaped inmate." They described the truck as a white 2006 GMC that had 25 bags of corn in its rear, with a license plate of 44568FM. 

ESCAPED MURDERER ARRESTED WHILE WALKING ALONG FLORIDA INTERSTATE, POLICE SAY 

Shaun Wiles, seen here with his "Melissa" neck tattoo, escaped the Clarendon County Detention Center in Manning, South Carolina, on Nov. 10, 2022.

Shaun Wiles, seen here with his "Melissa" neck tattoo, escaped the Clarendon County Detention Center in Manning, South Carolina, on Nov. 10, 2022. (Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office)

Law enforcement no longer believes Wiles is hiding somewhere within Clarendon County, which is located outside of Columbia. 

A U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson told WLTX that a search is now ongoing in Lexington County, involving the FBI, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Lexington County Sheriff's Department and the Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force. 

Shaun Wiles was being held at the Clarendon County Detention Center.

Shaun Wiles was being held at the Clarendon County Detention Center. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Police have described Wiles as a white male around 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He has gray and black hair and a tattoo saying "Melissa" on the right side of his neck, officials added. 

The FBI is among the agencies reported to be helping in the search for Shaun Wiles.

The FBI is among the agencies reported to be helping in the search for Shaun Wiles. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service and SLED for further comment. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.