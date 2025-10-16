Massachusetts woman charged with threatening to kill federal agents while interfering with immigration arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman was arrested in Massachusetts for allegedly threatening to kill federal agents who were making an immigration arrest outside a court in the Boston area.

Bethany Abigail Terrill, 37, was charged with threatening a United States official in relation to the September incident at Malden District Court in Medford, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts announced Thursday.

"It is alleged that Terrill physically interjected herself into the middle of agents while they were effecting an arrest. Terrill was allegedly verbally abusive, attempted to physically interfere with the arrest and ultimately made threatening statements to kill the federal officers on scene," the attorney’s office said.

"Terrill allegedly yelled, ‘Charlie Kirk died, and we love it. … We’re coming for you, gonna kill you.’ The incident was captured on agents’ body worn cameras and allegedly on Terrill’s mobile telephone," the attorney’s office added.

Terrill was set to make her first federal court appearance in Boston on Thursday. If convicted, she faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.

In a charging document, an FBI special agent investigating the case wrote, "On September 29, 2025, Special Agents from Homeland Security Investigations ("HSI"), Immigration and Customs Enforcement ("ICE"), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation ("FBI"), collectively ‘the Agents,’" were "working collaboratively as part of a multi-agency effort to support ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations ("ERO") in effecting the arrest of Person 1 in the vicinity of the Malden District Court."

The agent described how Terrill was allegedly "belligerent and became increasingly aggressive throughout the entirety of the interaction."

"Terrill proceeded to yell profanity at the Agents, addressing them as ‘Nazis’ and ‘disgusting’ several times. While agents were leading Person 1 to the car, Terrill yelled, ‘Charlie Kirk died, and we love it… we’re coming for you, gonna kill you.’ One FBI Agent, who was initially walking in the opposite direction of Terrill, heard the threat, turned around, and approached Terrill to detain her, to ensure that she did not have a weapon or other means to immediately carry out the threat," the document said.

"As the FBI Agent attempted to detain her, Terrill was actively resistant and fought to escape, requiring three additional Agents to assist in placing Terrill in restraints. At one point, Terrill, who was wearing long acrylic fingernails, hooked her finger on one cuff to prevent the Agents from latching the second cuff onto her wrist. The Agents repeatedly told Terrill to undo her finger, and Terrill remained resistant and non-compliant and continued screaming," it continued.

"Once the Agents were able to handcuff Terrill, they stood her up, attempted to calm her down, and informed her that they were seizing her phone, which they believed had evidence of her threat. Terrill repeatedly denied she made any threatening statements and told the Agents to play the video from her phone so that it would not be detained," the charging document also said. "The Agents replayed the video for Terrill and confirmed that it clearly captured Terrill threatening to kill the Agents."

The attorney’s office also said that while allegedly disrupting the arrest, Terrill "began screaming, ‘ICE is here, ICE is here,’ ‘You guys are monsters, this is insane,’ ‘Sir, what’s your name, what’s your name,’ ‘I can try to help you,’ and ‘I am an American civilian, I have a right to be here’ as she continuously pushed into agents all while filming them."