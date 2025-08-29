Expand / Collapse search
Woman tries to run over Border Patrol agents helping arrest illegal immigrants in Maine, DHS says

Olivia Wilkins faces multiple charges, including aggravated reckless conduct after driving at law enforcement

A woman who tried to run over U.S. Border Patrol agents assisting in the arrest of two illegal immigrants in Maine was arrested this week, authorities said. 

Olivia Wilkins, 24, is charged with aggravated reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger, hindering apprehension, obstructing government administration and failure to stop for an officer, the Department of Homeland Security said.

The Border Patrol agents were assisting the Maine State Police (MSP) and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) regarding a commercial vehicle rollover accident on Monday involving Jhoan Andres Ortiz-Calderon and Victor Hugo Cardona-Calderon.

ICE AGENTS TARGETED IN 2 AMBUSH ATTACKS IN RECENT DAYS

Olivia Wilkins and an image of the scene where she allegedly crashed her vehicle.

Olivia Wilkins is charged with trying to run over U.S. Border Patrol agents in Maine.  (Department of Homeland Security)

Ortiz-Calderon had a final order of removal from an immigration judge and Victor Hugo Cardona-Calderon overstayed his visa and had not obtained a work permit, authorities said. 

While walking the two men to a USBP vehicle, Wilkins, a bystander, began verbally abusing authorities, DHS said. 

"She then used her vehicle to drive at the group of law enforcement, squealing the tires and swerving, nearly hitting them," a news release states. 

Sheriff's deputies chased Wilkins, who crashed her vehicle along the side of a road. She was arrested at the scene. 

4 ARRESTED IN ALLEGED BORDER PATROL OPERATION SABOTAGE ATTEMPT NEAR LA AS ATTACKS ON IMMIGRATION AGENTS SURGE

"This incident comes just two weeks after a threatening letter with a white powdery substance was sent to an ICE office in New York City. Less than a week ago, a violent rioter was charged with assault in San Francisco after he threatened to stab an ICE officer and harm his family. Earlier in the week, there was a bomb threat at a Dallas ICE facility," said a DHS spokesperson. 

"These incidents come after months of smears and rhetoric by activists, politicians, and the media comparing ICE law enforcement to the Nazi Gestapo, kidnappers, and the Secret Police," the spokesperson added. "This shameful rhetoric has fueled a culture of hate against law enforcement resulting in a 1,000 percent increase in assaults against them. All sanctuary politicians, activists, and the media need to turn down their temperature." 

Across the country, immigration authorities have been attacked, harassed, doxxed and injured, the Trump administration has said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
