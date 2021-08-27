Massachusetts high school teacher arrested on child pornography charges

A Massachusetts high school teacher was arrested Thursday amid child pornography charges.

FBI agents and Mansfield police searched the home of Thomas Davis, 41, a Foxborough High School teacher residing in Mansfield, after Davis admitted to authorities that they could find child pornography on his computer.

Davis also supplied the agents with passwords to access his devices, including his phone.

Agents found around 40 images of child pornography on the laptop, including images of minors under the age of 12-years-old, according to a Justice Department press release.

Davis denied ever touching a child in a sexually inappropriate manner, but an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit that he viewed a video on Davis’s phone showing the teacher having sex with a young male.

"Davis claimed the young male in the video was 18 years old and that they had met on a particular social media and dating application," the FBI agent wrote. "Davis provided what he believed to be the young male’s first name and what he believed to be the town where the young male lived."

"Investigation into the identity of the young male continues," the agent added.

Davis faces charges of possessing child pornography and receiving child pornography over the internet.

Following an initial court appearance on Thursday, Davis has been detained pending a probable cause and detention hearing scheduled for Sept. 1.

If found guilty, Davis faces up to 20 years in prison for each count as well as fines up to $250,000 for each charge.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.