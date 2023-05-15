Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
Published

Massachusetts police officer shoots, wounds sword-bearing man

No MA officers were injured in the shooting

Associated Press
A Massachusetts police officer shot and wounded a man who was moving toward the officer armed with a sword, authorities said.

The man was shot in Oxford on Sunday morning and was treated at a hospital, the Worcester district attorney’s office said in a statement. It didn't provide the man's condition, say whether he faces charges or say what led to the encounter.

The officer, who wasn't hurt, was placed on paid administrative leave per department protocol when an officer shoots someone, said the district attorney's office, which didn't disclose the names of the officer or the suspect.

Massachusetts Fox News graphic

A Massachusetts police officer shot and wounded a sword-bearing man.

State and local police are investigating the shooting.

Oxford is about 45 miles west of Boston.