Massachusetts police rescue hawk that got tangled in net

Sometimes even birds of prey need a helping claw.

Authorities in Massachusetts stepped up to rescue a hawk last week that became tangled in netting.

The Marlborough Police Department said on Facebook the incident happened Nov. 6 at a baseball field in the town, about 30 miles west of Boston.

Video posted to Facebook shows Marlborough Police Lt. Thomas Bryant and Animal Control Officer Brittani Carbone working to carefully free the entangled bird from the net.

After freeing the bird, Bryant is seen carrying the hawk onto the baseball field.

The bird then stands on the field for a moment before flying away.

The police department noted on Facebook, “Sorry Hudson, we won’t be so nice to the Hawks on Thanksgiving,” which referenced the upcoming rivalry football game between Marlborough and Hudson high schools, according to WHDH-TV.