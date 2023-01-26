Massachusetts mom allegedly killed two of her kids, injured baby before jumping out window

A Massachusetts nurse has been accused of killing two of her three young children and leaving her infant in critical condition before attempting suicide by jumping out a window, the Plymouth district attorney announced Wednesday.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, is in police custody as she recovers in a Boston hospital and will be "arraigned as soon as possible" on two counts of homicide for the deaths of Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3, District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.

She will also be charged with three counts of strangulation as well as assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to Cruz.

There was speculation based off recent Facebook posts that Clancy suffered from postpartum depression, but Cruz declined to say if this was a contributing factor.

TWO CHILDREN FOUND DEAD IN MA HOME, WOMAN AND INFANT HOSPITALIZED

"In incidents like this, there are usually more questions than answers," Cruz said during Wednesday's press conference. "We aren't here to presume motives … This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy, and it is an ongoing investigation."

Clancy's husband called 911 at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday after his wife attempted suicide by jumping from a window of their Duxbury home, which is a coastal town about 30 miles south of Boston.

Responding officers found the children "unconscious with obvious signs of trauma," Cruz said.

The surviving child was a 7-month-old boy, who was flown to a Boston children's hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities didn't have an update on the baby's condition during Wednesday's press conference, and the district attorney's office didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's email about an update Thursday morning.

Clancy is a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, which issued a statement to the media on Tuesday.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy," Michael Morrison, the senior director of external communications, said. "We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events."

TIMELINE OF ANA WALSHE'S DISAPPEARANCE AND BRIAN WALSHE'S ARREST

The Massachusetts State Police, who are working alongside local police and the Plymouth District Attorney's Office, released a statement on social media.

"As we continue to …. investigate the circumstances of yesterday's horrific crime, and to hold accountable the person responsible, our prayers are with the two true innocents whose young lives were taken and the third who was grievously wounded, as well as with their father, their loved ones and a community shattered by these events," Col. Christopher Mason said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our thoughts and concerns also rest with the police officers, firefighters, EMTs and troopers who responded to this scene of unfathomable pain. We stand with them to offer support and whatever healing may come."

The Duxbury Fire Department said in a statement Thursday that professional support services have been offered to its members and neighboring first responders who worked at the scene of the Clancy home Tuesday night.

"Tragedies like these are always difficult to comprehend and process," the department siad. "We are all left struggling with many emotions."