Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Massachusetts men attempt to steal entire Bank of America ATM with chain, leads officers on chase

The two male suspects attached a chain to the Bank of America ATM, police said

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
close
Ohio bank robber arrested while attempting to escape using the bank's drive-thru ceiling shaft Video

Ohio bank robber arrested while attempting to escape using the bank's drive-thru ceiling shaft

Police responded to a bank alarm inHuron, Ohio, in the early hours of Wednesday morning and watched a bank robber dropped down from the ceiling over the drive-thru before arresting him.

A pair of men manage to escape police interception after they were caught red-handed trying to tear away a Bank of America ATM with their pickup truck in Massachusetts, police said.

On Friday at 3:43, the Higham Police Department were notified by the Bank of America alarm system that there were intruders on the property. 

The two men had fastened a chain onto the drive-up ATM and were attempting to tear it away, police said. 

ATM

Two male suspects tied a chain around a Bank of America ATM and attached a chain to their white 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT, attempting to drive off with it, according to the Hingham Police Department. (Hingham Police via Facebook)

When police arrived, the men quickly vacated the premises and jumped into their white 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT. 

Officers quickly attempted to pursue the pickup truck, but the suspects managed to evade arrest after ditching the vehicle on someone's home's patio, between a grill, deck chairs and a picnic table.

CALIFORNIA'S SERIAL ‘SNAKE BURGLAR’ SET FREE UNDER WOKE LAWS, PROSECUTOR SAYS

The men ran off after abandoning their Cadillac and police deployed a K-9 unit from the Weymouth Police and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department to search the area. Local law enforcement were unable to find the suspects after searching the surrounding area.

SUV

After Higham Police arrived to Bank of America, the suspects quickly jump in their SUV and drove east onto a highway. (Hingham Police via Facebook)

Cadillac pickup truck

The men ran off after abandoning their Cadillac pickup truck behind a home. Surrounding police department attempted to locate the suspects with a K-9 unit. (Hingham Police via Facebook)

Police said that no money was stolen from the Bank of America ATM, however the machine was severely damaged from the attempted robbery. Authorities mentioned that this was the third time that the ATM had been broken into in the past three years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about the attempted theft or the pickup truck is asked to call a Hingham police detective at (781)804-2238.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.