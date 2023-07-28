Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

California's serial 'Snake Burglar' set free under woke laws, prosecutor says

Christopher Jackson walks free after guilty plea

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
'Snake Burglar' Christopher Jackson arrested on police bodycam Video

'Snake Burglar' Christopher Jackson arrested on police bodycam

Surveillance images and police bodycam video show serial burglary suspect Christopher Jackson in the act and during his arrest when police caught him red-handed in April.

A California man who crawled on his belly to avoid motion detectors in dozens of break-ins walked free after pleading guilty to 54 felony charges Thursday, the second time he has been freed on dozens of felony charges in under a year, Riverside Police say.

Christopher Jackson, 32, gained the nickname "Snake Burglar" because he crawled around on his belly to stay below motion detectors, as caught on surveillance video at multiple locations. 

Riverside Police caught him red-handed on bodycam video around 10:45 p.m. on April 12. Images showed Jackson dressed in dark clothing and wearing a backpack outside a commercial building. 

CA ‘SNAKE BURGLAR’ SET FREE AFTER 10 DAYS IN JAIL ARRESTED AGAIN AFTER ‘FEASTING’ ON JUSTICE SYSTEM

Left: Thief crawls on floor to avoid motion detectors, Right: Suspect with hands up wearing all black during arrest on Riverside police bodycam

A split image showing "Snake Burglar" Christopher Jackson crawling through a victim's store on surveillance video and police bodycam taken during his arrest. (Riverside Police)

When they arrested him, he had just been sentenced to 16 months for a prior 23 felonies, police said. He only served 10 days of that sentence due to jail overcrowding.

"It is unconscionable that a habitual offender like Christopher Jackson can steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from hard-working people, admit to it, and legally serve less time in jail than the time it will take his hundreds of victims to recoup their losses," Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin said in a statement.

"More time has been put in by our officers and detectives investigating Christopher Jackson’s crimes than the amount of time he spent in jail."

— The Riverside Police Department

Jackson's victims included health clinics, restaurants and beauty salons still reeling from coronavirus-era closures.

Despite the staggering list of allegations against him, he walked free.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTIST TAKES DOWN CALIFORNIA ARSONIST IN STOLEN TESLA, POLICE SAY

"What's gonna stop him from escalating things, breaking into somebody's house, and hurting somebody like my wife or my 11-year-old daughter?" victim Ryan Perrone, a sandwich store owner, askd FOX 11 Los Angeles Thursday. "Who is responsible for this?"

Snake Burglar Christopher jackson in orange jail uniform holding papers on courtroom bench

"Snake Burglar" Christopher Jackson pictured in court Thursday, when he pleaded guilty to 54 felony charges. He will not serve prison time after pleading guilty to 54 felonies in connection with a $150,000 string of break-ins. (Riverside County District Attorney's Office)

According to Hestrin's office, two California laws led to Jackson's immediate release – Proposition 47 and AB109, which reduced the amount of inmates in state prisons and lowered the penalties for some crimes.

Under the laws and because the burglaries are classified as nonviolent offenses, "Jackson was not eligible to receive any prison time," Hestrin's office said.

"It’s the law that’s broken," Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said Thursday.

Christopher Michael Jackson

Christopher Michael Jackson, 32, pictured after his arrest in April. The serial burglar was released from custody after he pleaded guilty to 54 felony burglary counts Thursday – and had previously admitted to 23 similar charges before serving 10 days in jail earlier this year. (Riverside Police Department)

Jackson was sentenced to seven months in jail – which would be covered by his credit for time served, according to the DA's office. Jackson also received 12 years of probation, during which he must wear a GPS ankle monitor, and the court ordered him to pay more than $150,000 in restitution.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"More time has been put in by our officers and detectives investigating Christopher Jackson’s crimes than the amount of time he spent in jail," Riverside police said in a statement. "This case is not an anomaly to what has been occurring since the changes in the laws several years ago, it is more common than people realize."

The court ordered him to stay 100 yards away from the 54 different businesses he admitted to burglarizing in Riverside and Moreno Valley, according to Hestrin's office.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports