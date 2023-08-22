Massachusetts man sentenced to 3 years in Rhode Island for stealing $1 million from employer

The former IT director of a Rhode Island metals fabrication company convicted of stealing more than $1 million from his employer and using the money for personal expenses was sentenced Monday to nearly three years in prison.

Juan Hicks, 47, of New Bedford, Massachusetts used his purchasing authority to bilk the company out of the money over a period of about 10 years, the U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island said in a statement.

While working at A.T. Wall Co. in Warwick, Hicks carried out his scheme in a variety of ways, prosecutors said.

WEALTHY DENTIST FOUND GUILTY OF MURDERING WIFE ON AFRICAN SAFARI TRIP

He created false invoices and expense reports for purchases that were never made, and altered legitimate credit card statements to make purchases appear to be business expenses when they were really for personal expenses, authorities said.

He also issued company phones with wireless service to himself and six family members, and used company credit cards to buy airline and entertainment tickets for himself, as well as for retail purchases and auto repairs, prosecutors said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His conduct came to light in March 2022 when his employer hired forensic analysts to determine the source of a cyberattack.

In addition to prison time he was also ordered to pay restitution.

He pleaded guilty to wire fraud in March.