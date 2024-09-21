Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Massachusetts man arrested in 36-year-old cold case after spit on sidewalk links him to murder of woman

Karen Taylor, 25, had a 3-year-old daughter at the time of her murder

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Artificial intelligence could be the next evolution in solving cold cases Video

Artificial intelligence could be the next evolution in solving cold cases

Harvey Castro talks about how AI could be used in cold cases and the symbiotic relationship between AI and a detective.

A 65-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested Thursday for the cold-case murder of a Boston woman in 1988, the Boston Police Department confirmed.

James Holloman was linked to the crime after DNA from his spit on a sidewalk outside his home last year matched DNA from the crime scene, Boston 25 News reported.

DNA from a possible suspect had been found underneath Karen Taylor’s fingernails and on a bloody sweatshirt and cigarette when she was found stabbed 15 times at her Roxbury home in May 1988. 

Holloman's paycheck was also allegedly found at her home.

SERIAL KILLINGS PROSECUTOR REVEALS DETAILS OF UNIDENTIFIED VICTIM'S VIOLENT DEATH

Boston Police badge

A 65-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested Thursday for the cold-case murder of a Boston-area woman in 1988, the Boston Police Department confirmed. (Boston Police Department)

"What I understood is they collected a DNA sample from the ground after he spit, and that's how they claim to have matched all this up," defense attorney Anthony Ellison told Boston 25. 

Holloman was wanted on a murder warrant issued by the Suffolk Superior Court for Taylor’s death when he was taken into custody by the Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Unit. 

He pleaded not guilty in court Friday, Boston 25 reported. 

On May 27, 1988, Taylor’s 3-year-old daughter answered the phone when her grandmother called, telling her that her mom was sleeping, and she couldn’t wake her up, the station reported, citing the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office. 

‘GREEN RIVER KILLER' TRANSFERRED FROM STATE PENITENTIARY TO COUNTY JAIL: REPORT

Taylor's mother later found her body at her home in a pool of her own blood. 

Suffolk Superior Courthouse

Holloman pleaded not guilty in Suffolk Superior Court Friday.  (Mass.gov)

"This is an example of superb investigative work by detectives and prosecutors using modern criminology science, but most of all it’s an opportunity for Karen Taylor’s loved ones to see someone answer for her death after so many years of unanswered questions," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, according to Boston 25. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Holloman had previously claimed to officials he hadn't seen Taylor for weeks before her murder but recently allegedly admitted to seeing her the day before her death, the station reported. 