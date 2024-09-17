Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime

Serial killings prosecutor reveals details of unidentified victim’s violent death

New York's Gilgo Beach Task Force seeks to identify 'Asian Doe'

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Gilgo Beach suspect's lawyer Mike Brown speaks to reporters after fifth and sixth murder charges Video

Gilgo Beach suspect's lawyer Mike Brown speaks to reporters after fifth and sixth murder charges

Rex Heuermann, the suspected Long Island serial killer, is now accused of killing six women and dumping their remains between 1993 and 2010.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney revealed new information about the Gilgo Beach serial slayings on Monday, as a multi-agency task force continues to dig into unsolved cold case murders following the indictment of local architect Rex Heuermann in connection with a half-dozen slayings in the same area.

In the months after 23-year-old Shannan Gilbert placed a panicked 911 call and vanished in May 2010, police found 10 other bodies along Ocean Parkway, about 45 miles east of New York City near Gilgo Beach

Several victims remain unidentified, including "Asian Doe," whose remains were discovered along Ocean Parkway in Gilgo Beach on April 4, 2011. Tierney's office asked for the public's help identifying him Monday along with the release of a new composite sketch created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They placed the time of death at least five years prior to the discovery of his remains.

SUSPECTED LONG ISLAND SERIAL KILLER'S NOTES OUTLINED METICULOUS MURDER PLOT: COURT DOCS

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney speaks to reporters during a news conference

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney speaks to reporters during a news conference in Riverhead, New York, on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Rex Heuermann, the New York architect accused of killing four women and leaving their bodies near Long Island's Gilgo Beach, has been accused in the deaths of two more women. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The unidentified remains belong to a biological male victim whose heritage was traced to southern China. He was between 17 and 23 years old at the time of death and between 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall, according to authorities. He was wearing women's clothing, which Tierney revealed on Monday, including Bill Blass pants and a bra and shirts from Rafaella and Chrysantheme.

Heuermann, 61, has been quietly jailed since his arrest in July 2023. He allegedly had a perverse search history for themes of torture, including the phrases, "Asian twink tied up" and "Asian escorts Manhattan."

He has not been charged in Doe's cold case murder, which Tierney described as "homicide by blunt force trauma."

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

A combination of 3 Composite sketches of an Asian person showing portrait and profile, and an additional portrait with longer hair

A composite image shows the possible appearance of the unidentified Gilgo Beach victim known as "Asian Doe." Prosecutors in Suffolk County, New York, are asking for the public's help identifying the victim, who is believed to have been violently murdered around 2006. (NCMEC/Suffolk County District Attorney's Office)

GILGO BEACH SERIAL KILLER SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY HAS MORE VICTIMS, HUNTING GROUNDS THAN POLICE FIRST IMAGINED

Heuermann is accused of torturing his victims before killing them. Some were dismembered, with their remains scattered across multiple locations. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges in six murder cases

Tierney's office has charged Heuerman with murder in the deaths of the so-called Gilgo Four: Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; Amber Costello, 27; and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25. Their remains were all found near each other just east of Gilgo Beach.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

An older sketch of Asian Doe from 2011

An older sketch of Asian Doe from 2011. (Suffolk County Police)

He also faces charges in connection with the deaths of Jessica Taylor, 20, and Sandra Costilla, 28, who were dismembered and dumped in both the Gilgo Beach area and eastern Long Island.

GET REAL TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB 

Rex Heuermann appears in court

Rex Heuermann, charged in the Gilgo Beach serial killings on Long Island, appears for a hearing at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead, New York, on Thursday, June. 6, 2024. Heuermann was charged in the deaths of two more, after prosecutors said they gathered new DNA evidence and found a computer document he had used to "blueprint" his crimes. (James Carbone/Newsday via AP, Pool)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information on the case or the victim is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. There is a reward of $2,500 for the successful identification of the victim.