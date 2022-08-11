Massachusetts' lottery numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 10
Massachusetts' lottery drawings for MassCash, Lucky For Life and more
These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lucky For Life - 6-19-21-44-45, Lucky Ball: 3
MassCash - 07-15-27-32-34
Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000
Numbers Day - 0-6-5-7
Numbers Evening - 2-1-7-9
Powerball - 29-44-59-61-68, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2 Estimated jackpot: $48,000,000
