Massachusetts' lottery numbers for Thursday, Aug. 25
Massachusetts' lottery drawings for MassCash, Lucky For Life and more
These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life - 5-6-9-27-30, Lucky Ball: 88-16-22-27-32
Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: $135,000,000
Numbers Day - 5-3-4-3
Numbers Evening - 6-2-6-7
Powerball - Estimated jackpot: $115,000,000
