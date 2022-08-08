Massachusetts' lottery numbers for Sunday, Aug. 7
Massachusetts' lottery drawings for MassCash, Lucky For Life and more
These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Lucky For Life - 7-12-31-37-44, Lucky Ball: 1
MassCash - 3-15-21-31-33
Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: $52,000,000
Numbers Day - 2-5-4-2
Numbers Evening - 2-9-3-0
Powerball - Estimated jackpot: $26,000,000
